Richmond looking at potentially creating new zoning requirements for convenience stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over a month after a triple shooting outside the Carolina Express convenience store in Richmond’s northside, city council made moves to redefine what neighborhood convenience stores look like.

Monday night, a resolution passed unanimously to create a study to look at current convenience stores and see if city ordinances need to be updated for future store owners.

Currently, the city ordinance group places like grocery stores, specialty food stores and convenience stores all together when it comes to permitting.

“The definition of a convenience store is lumped into one zoning of the City of Richmond,” Ellen Robertson, vice president of Richmond City Council, said. “A super Walmart is zoned the same as a neighborhood convenience store.”

Robertson is spearheading the resolution after she feels things like alcohol and skill games in these establishments don’t help reduce violence.

Those in attendance Monday night who favor the legislation said the concerns are also about what those stores offer the community.

“If you have outdated bread that’s a month old with mold on it, then you should be shut down,” JJ Minor, with the Richmond NAACP, said. “If you have outdated meat in your store, you should be shut down. If you are doing everything that’s right and you are in compliance, then you should be open.”

Some convenience store owners were at Monday night’s meeting, and rather than speaking against the change. They said they just wanted a seat at the table when it happened.

“We don’t make money here, and we live somewhere else,” one owner told the council. “We feel everything that happens in the city, and we try our best to make sure that we do our side to keep the neighborhoods safe and around the store safe.”

The city council emphasized that the potential change is not to put anyone out of business but to improve business.

“This paper does not make a decision on if that will remain or not remain,” Robertson said. “It does say we’re going to study those and make a determination as to what’s considered a neighborhood convenience store.”

After a study is complete, the information will return to the council, and then a decision could be made to recommend any changes to the current ordinance.

