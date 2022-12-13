Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week.

The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.

The Perry’s want to thank the public for the outpouring of support following the murder of D’Sean.

