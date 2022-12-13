News to Know for Dec. 13: Deadly crash on I-64; State trooper on administrative leave; Special election date set

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for Tuesday!

1 Dead, 1 hurt in Overnight crash on I-64

Virginia State Police say this happened at 1:30 this morning near mile marker 150 in Goochland.

They believe the driver of a sedan drove off the roadway and crashed into nearby trees.

One person was killed, and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

A.P. Hill Monument Removed

After two years of controversy, the city took down its final Confederate monument yesterday morning.

Crews spent the afternoon disassembling the concrete pedestal of the A.P. Hill monument and digging into the vault to find Hill’s remains.

The statue is set to go to the Black History Museum - which has previously removed Confederate monuments.

As for the remains beneath the pedestal, it will be taken to a new burial site in Culpeper.

Crews say they plan to continue work on the removal process Tuesday morning to search for the remains.

Gov. Sets Special Election Date in 4th Congressional District Race

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election on Monday declaring the date for the seat.

Some Virginia voters will soon be heading back to the polls to decide who will represent Virginia’s 4th congressional district.

It comes after the death of Donald McEachin - who died in November.

Governor Glenn Youngkin set that special election for Feb. 21.

At this point we know two Democrats and one Republican who want the spot.

That includes state Delegate Lamont Bagby, who announced his campaign on Monday. Leon Benjamin says he’s running for the seat on the Republican side.

Early voting for this special election - will start on Jan. 6th.

The last date for candidates to file is Dec. 23.

Bagby will likely face Democratic challenger Jennifer McClellan. The state senator is expected to make an official announcement Tuesday morning.

State Trooper on Administrative Leave for Alleged Assault of Juvenile

The Powhatan Sheriff's Office says they got a report that a man assaulted a juvenile female student at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School on December third.

A Virginia state trooper is put on leave - connected to a reported assault of a student at a catholic school in Powhatan.

No charges have been filed at this time, but state police say Trooper D.M. Ledbetter is on administrative leave.

As that investigation continues - a judge assigned Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor as the special prosecutor.

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond - which represents the school said “the school and staff are cooperating with the investigation and take the matter seriously.”

Cold & Sunny Day!

Tuesday will be a sunny day with rain likely for the next few days.

Highs will be in the mid-40s.

