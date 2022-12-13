Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Mayo Island under contract by conservation group

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A piece of Richmond history is now under contract to a conservation group.

Back in the spring, Mayo Island went up for sale with an asking price of $19 million.

From rehab to replace: Richmond’s Mayo Bridge could close for two years

Now, the Capital Region Land Conservancy is under contract to purchase the nearly 15-acre island for an undisclosed amount.

The group is waiting to hear back from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation about a grant that will help fund the purchase.

A decision is expected later this month.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Richmond City...
Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail
After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement...
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg
VADOC says this happened at the Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap Sunday afternoon.
VADOC: Inmate killed in attack by another inmate
The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office says the assault happened on Dec. 3, 2022.
State trooper on administrative leave after reported assault at Powhatan school

Latest News

Mayo Island under contract by conservation group
Mayo Island under contract by conservation group
generic crash
1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on I-64
The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news...
Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak
Some Virginia voters will soon be heading back to the polls to decide who will represent...
News to Know for Dec. 13: Deadly crash on I-64; State trooper on administrative leave; Special election date set