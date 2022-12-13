Henrico Police joins 30x30 initiative to recruit more women for law enforcement

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Officer Liso, who grew up in Henrico County, always knew she wanted to become part of the law enforcement community.

“I love this area, and I’ve always wanted to come back and serve it,” she said.

Officer Liso’s mission to become a police officer became a reality in November when she graduated from the 75th Basic Police Academy on Nov. 3, where the number of female graduates outnumbered the males.

“We had four females graduate out of the seven recruits that graduates, so it’s been really nice, I think, coming into the division with a group of really strong females,” said Officer Liso.

A group is setting an example for the future of Henrico Police as officials work to recruit more women for law enforcement as part of the 30x30 initiative.

Henrico Police Chief Eric English signed the pledge last month and announced the division is joining this initiative, which is a foundational effort set by a coalition of law enforcement leaders, researchers and professional organizations working together to advance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the country.

In a video released by Henrico Police, Chief Eric English said the goal of this pledge is to work towards having women be 30 percent of the division by 2030.

“That’s a large task, but it’s something we’re willing and ready to do, so we’re really trying to recruit well to get more females into law enforcement,” said Chief English during the online video presentation.

Researchers from the 30x30 initiative report women make up 12 percent of sworn officers across the country. Henrico Police tell us they’re sitting above the national average, with 14 percent of female sworn officers.

“We’re trying to recruit, doing a lot of different activities in order to get more females interested,” said Chief English.

Chief English said female police officers bring in a different element to schools and kids that can make a difference for people in the community.

“I think there’s more comfortability with some of our citizens,” said Chief English.

As Henrico Police work towards their 2030 goal, Officer Liso has a simple message for women interested in joining this field.

“I think this is a job where we are equally as capable of doing, so if you’re interested, just go ahead and sign up, go ahead and do it and just know you can,” she told NBC12.

For more information about how to join Henrico Police, click here.

