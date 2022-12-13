Angel Tree
Head of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School resigns following reported assault at school

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) -The head of the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School in Powhatan has resigned following a reported assault at the school earlier this month.

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond confirmed that Paula Ledbetter has stepped away from her role Tuesday.

This decision comes as an investigation continues into a reported assault at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School on Dec. 3.

Virginia State Police announced trooper D.M Ledbetter is on administrative leave in connection to the investigation.

A special prosecutor from Henrico is investigating to determine if charges will be filed.

