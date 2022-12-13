First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday Night through Thursday Morning
Light icing of freezing rain in some counties North and West of Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
A Big storm system heads our way, bringing a soaking rain to Virginia. The biggest rain will hug the mountains. The purple color in the graphic is 1 to 2″ of rain!
While the Richmond Metro areas will get plain rain, but there will be enough cold air for some light freezing rain in our counties to the NW of Richmond. Those are the counties covered by our First Alert Weather Day.
It doesn’t look like MUCH, but there could be some spotty light freezing rain in Fluvanna, Louisa, Western Goochland and Northern Cumberland. This would be as soon as Wednesday evening and last through mid morning on Thursday, and be washed away by rain as temperatures climb.
Looks like a glancing blow of ice for our NBC12 viewers but bigger icing concerns along the Blue Ridge and West.
These areas under a “Winter Storm Watch” could be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning or Ice Storm Warning Later today!
Stay safe, especially if your travels take you toward I-81 Wednesday evening through Thursday.
