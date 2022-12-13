First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday Night through Thursday Morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -

A Big storm system heads our way, bringing a soaking rain to Virginia. The biggest rain will hug the mountains. The purple color in the graphic is 1 to 2″ of rain!

Biggest amounts N of Richmond. Could be 1-2" (nbc12)

While the Richmond Metro areas will get plain rain, but there will be enough cold air for some light freezing rain in our counties to the NW of Richmond. Those are the counties covered by our First Alert Weather Day.

🚨FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY🚨

Forecast: https://t.co/BJWcqARrI1 #Rva Gets 1-2 inches of cold rain, with some light icing in the foothills of the Blue Ridge pic.twitter.com/OWhKDiBDgf — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) December 13, 2022

It doesn’t look like MUCH, but there could be some spotty light freezing rain in Fluvanna, Louisa, Western Goochland and Northern Cumberland. This would be as soon as Wednesday evening and last through mid morning on Thursday, and be washed away by rain as temperatures climb.

Light freezing rain is possible in Louisa, Fluvanna, Western Goochland, Northern Cumberland, and Buckingham (nbc12)

Looks like a glancing blow of ice for our NBC12 viewers but bigger icing concerns along the Blue Ridge and West.

These areas under a “Winter Storm Watch” could be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning or Ice Storm Warning Later today!

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas west of the Blue Ridge from Wed evening into Thursday evening for the potential for significant ice accumulations. Latest: https://t.co/ZOlvERZ7E7 #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/8wUv80dUEi — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 13, 2022

Stay safe, especially if your travels take you toward I-81 Wednesday evening through Thursday.

