Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family.

Campbell had served in the House of Delegates since 2019.

Campbell, who was a former Virginia State Trooper, represented Rockbridge County, Bath County, portions of Amherst and Augusta counties, as well as the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista in the House of Delegates.

A statement issued by his family can be found below:

Multiple Virginia leaders have released statements on Campbell’s death.

Our entire Caucus is saddened at the passing of our friend and colleague Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. — House GOP Leader’s Office (@VaHODGOPLeader) December 13, 2022

