RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews hit the vault that held the remains of A.P. Hill on Tuesday morning. Crews started removing the remains around noon.

John Hill, descendant of AP Hill, is retrieving the remains. Now he is engaging with onlookers who have been arguing behind the caution tape. People on both sides of the controversy yelling at one another. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/cXAzbTy26u — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) December 13, 2022

A descendant A.P. Hill was at the site on Tuesday and engaged with people who were arguing.

John Hill, descendant of AP Hill, is retrieving the remains. Now he is engaging with onlookers who have been arguing behind the caution tape. People on both sides of the controversy yelling at one another. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/cXAzbTy26u — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) December 13, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.