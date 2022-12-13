Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Richmond City...
Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail
After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement...
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg
VADOC says this happened at the Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap Sunday afternoon.
VADOC: Inmate killed in attack by another inmate
The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office says the assault happened on Dec. 3, 2022.
State trooper on administrative leave after reported assault at Powhatan school

Latest News

Police say the 18-year-old was identified as a suspect and turned himself into police...
Second man charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old
Ronnie Campbell
Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies
Back in the spring, Mayo Island went up for sale with an asking price of $19 million.
Mayo Island under contract by conservation group
Mayo Island under contract by conservation group
Mayo Island under contract by conservation group
generic crash
1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on I-64