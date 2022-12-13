Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Civil rights activist John Lewis to be honored on US Postal stamp next year

John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.
John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.(U.S. Postal Service)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late civil rights trailblazer and congressman John Lewis with a stamp in 2023.

The Forever Stamp will show Lewis in 2013 from a photograph taken by Marco Grob for an issue of Time Magazine.

The Georgia Democrat was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington.

Lewis dedicated his life to activism, spending more than three decades of his life fighting for civil rights.

Lewis died in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will also be honored on a USPS postage stamp in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
Light freezing rain is possible in Louisa, Fluvanna, Western Goochland, Northern Cumberland,...
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursday
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Richmond City...
Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail
After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement...
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg
VADOC says this happened at the Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap Sunday afternoon.
VADOC: Inmate killed in attack by another inmate

Latest News

File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors
Jarod Joseph Havican, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of using computers...
Employee at Michigan hospital accused of hiding camera in bathroom, police say
Naloxone is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of an opioid overdose.
Additional Henrico school leaders trained to administer Narcan
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony