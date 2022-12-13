Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Chesterfield Police search for men accused of stealing from unlocked cars in Chester

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for two men accused of stealing credit cards from unlocked cars in Harrowgate Road area.

Police were able to capture images of the men when they used the cards to make purchases in Richmond.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Richmond City...
Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail
VADOC says this happened at the Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap Sunday afternoon.
VADOC: Inmate killed in attack by another inmate
After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement...
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg
generic crash
1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on I-64

Latest News

Several names are swirling around for who will fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of...
Who’s running for the 4th District seat?
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday Night through Thursday Morning
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday Night through Thursday Morning
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Former superintendent Scott Ziegler was fired after a grand jury report was released on Dec. 5.
Special grand jury indicts former Loudoun County superintendent