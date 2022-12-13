Chesterfield Police search for men accused of stealing from unlocked cars in Chester

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for two men accused of stealing credit cards from unlocked cars in Harrowgate Road area.

Police were able to capture images of the men when they used the cards to make purchases in Richmond.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

