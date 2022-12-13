Additional Henrico school leaders trained to administer Narcan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Previously, only Henrico County Public Schools’ resource officers carried and administered Naloxone, also known as Narcan, throughout the school division.

Naloxone is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of an opioid overdose.

Now school nurses and school board employees will now have access to administer the nasal spray. The goal is to have plenty of trained professionals within school buildings who can treat students or staff who may be overdosing.

Henrico school leaders tell NBC12 while there are no health concerns throughout the school division, they adjusted their health policy to allow the change on Dec. 8.

The district’s supply will come from a partnership between the school and the Virginia Department of Health.

“Year over year, and I’ll speak specifically to the Metro Richmond area, we have been seeing a substantial increase in our opioid overdoses,” VDH Director of Richmond-Henrico Health District Melissa Viray said.

Viray says the district has experienced an almost 17 percent increase in overdose deaths since 2020.

On a larger scale, the CDC reports nearly 107,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021, which was a 15 percent increase during that same time.

VCU’s Dr. Sharon Gatewood, who works at the hospital’s Daily Planet Clinic with underserved opioid patients, says the more trained professionals in schools, the better.

Gatewood says everyone should carry Narcan because you never know when you’ll be in the right place at the right time.

“It’s the only drug that can reverse an opioid overdose or that can help manage or treat, so it truly is a lifesaver,” Gatewood said.

Currently, the nasal spray is offered as a prescription but could soon be over the counter if the FDA approves. The FDA is pushing drug makers to apply for approval.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.