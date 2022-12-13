Angel Tree
1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on I-64

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:45 AM EST
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash on I-64 in Goochland.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lane of I-64 at the 150-mile marker.

Troopers arrived on scene and found a sedan had driven off the roadway and into the trees.

One person was killed and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

