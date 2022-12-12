Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia

Colder than average weather dominates between now and Christmas Day, which could set the stage for snow
By Nick Russo
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism.

It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow, but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.

Colder than average temperatures are expected the next two weeks, and that’s one of the two ingredients needed for snow.

Colder than average temperatures are likely for the next two weeks across much of the U.S.,...
Colder than average temperatures are likely for the next two weeks across much of the U.S., including right here in central Virginia.(WWBT)

The jet stream/storm track also looks to be somewhere across the southeastern U.S. in the week leading up to Christmas Day. To get snow, the cold and moisture need to overlap with a low pressure track just southeast of Virginia. That is within the realm of possibility this year.

Historically, we have a 7% chance for a white Christmas. A white Christmas is defined as at least 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas morning. It does not necessarily need to be snowing on Christmas day to qualify as a white one.

Our last one was back in 2009 when approximately two inches of snow was on the ground Christmas morning. In 2010 it began to snow late on Christmas Day and a winter storm continued into December 26th, but it did not quality as a white Christmas.

We have not had any snow on Christmas since 2010, and our last white Christmas was in 2009....
We have not had any snow on Christmas since 2010, and our last white Christmas was in 2009. Credit: National Weather Service. (National Weather Service)

For the last several years, we have had unusually warm temperatures leading up to Christmas. In 2021 it was 73 degrees in Richmond on Christmas Day! That will not be the case this year.

As of 12/11, we’re putting our chances of a white Christmas at 20%, which is more than double the historical probability.

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.(WWBT)

We will continue to keep you posted with the First Alert to any potential snow as we get closer!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Express
Richmond city council to discuss putting limits on convenience stores
Four Virginians are accused of bringing in undocumented migrants from Central America to work...
Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation
Detectives have determined that the man was shot in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road and attempted...
‘A gift was just taken from us’: Family devastated after cousin gunned down on Ruffin Road
Ja'mia Brooks records her dining experiences at restaurants all around the city.
TikTok influencer highlights Richmond restaurants
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say

Latest News

Forecast: Sun returns this week, but staying chilly
Forecast: Chilly through next week
Forecast: Chilly and mostly cloudy weekend
There have been many remarkable storms over the years but a few stand out.
Top 5 worst winter storms in Richmond history