White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism.

It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow, but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.

Colder than average temperatures are expected the next two weeks, and that’s one of the two ingredients needed for snow.

Colder than average temperatures are likely for the next two weeks across much of the U.S., including right here in central Virginia. (WWBT)

The jet stream/storm track also looks to be somewhere across the southeastern U.S. in the week leading up to Christmas Day. To get snow, the cold and moisture need to overlap with a low pressure track just southeast of Virginia. That is within the realm of possibility this year.

Historically, we have a 7% chance for a white Christmas. A white Christmas is defined as at least 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas morning. It does not necessarily need to be snowing on Christmas day to qualify as a white one.

Our last one was back in 2009 when approximately two inches of snow was on the ground Christmas morning. In 2010 it began to snow late on Christmas Day and a winter storm continued into December 26th, but it did not quality as a white Christmas.

We have not had any snow on Christmas since 2010, and our last white Christmas was in 2009. Credit: National Weather Service. (National Weather Service)

For the last several years, we have had unusually warm temperatures leading up to Christmas. In 2021 it was 73 degrees in Richmond on Christmas Day! That will not be the case this year.

As of 12/11, we’re putting our chances of a white Christmas at 20%, which is more than double the historical probability.

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year. (WWBT)

We will continue to keep you posted with the First Alert to any potential snow as we get closer!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.