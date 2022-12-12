Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia officials say more than 10,500 felons remained on voter rolls after re-offending

By Graham Moomaw
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another data glitch in Virginia’s election system caused 10,558 felons to remain on the voter rolls after they committed new crimes that should’ve made them ineligible to vote, state officials announced Friday.

The Virginia Department of Elections said it discovered the issue while conducting list maintenance as the agency prepares to replace the state’s aging voter system.

The affected voter registrations involve people with felony convictions who had their rights restored by governors as Virginia dramatically relaxed its lifetime disenfranchisement policy over the last decade. As hundreds of thousands of felons regained their right to vote, the state’s voter system wasn’t set up to account for the possibility that some of those newly registered voters might re-offend and become ineligible again.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Juvenile suffers life-threatening gunshot wound in mid-day shooting
Carolina Express
Richmond city council to discuss putting limits on convenience stores
Four Virginians are accused of bringing in undocumented migrants from Central America to work...
Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation
After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement...
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg

Latest News

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.85 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices fall 15 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
More than 10K felons remained on voter rolls after re-offending, Va. officials say
More than 10K felons remained on voter rolls after re-offending, Va. officials say
Hill's remains were moved for a fourth time on July 1, 1891.
A.P. Hill statue removal starts Monday
The transit system is looking at the possibility of extending the Pulse route beyond Willow...
GRTC looking to extend Pulse into Short Pump