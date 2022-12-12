VADOC: Inmate killed in attack by another inmate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating after officials say an inmate was killed in an apparent attack by another inmate.

VADOC says this happened at the Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap Sunday afternoon.

The inmate was found unresponsive and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

