Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Taylor Swift to release additional tickets to ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13. Swift fans are getting a second chance to buy tickets.(Martin Meissner | AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift is releasing additional tickets to her upcoming “Eras” tour after last month’s ticketing debacle.

Some of her fans who had signed up for the Ticketmaster verified presale were locked out when sales started.

Ticketmaster apologized to fans, saying the demand, along with an elevated number of bot attacks, drove unprecedented traffic to the site and essentially broke it.

Some of the fans who got locked out have now received a notification they will get a second chance to buy tickets.

According to the notification, the purchasing window for the tickets will begin before Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Juvenile suffers life-threatening gunshot wound in mid-day shooting
After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement...
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg
Carolina Express
Richmond city council to discuss putting limits on convenience stores
Four Virginians are accused of bringing in undocumented migrants from Central America to work...
Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation

Latest News

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took part in the event at Joint Base...
Biden speaks at Toys for Tots event
Persons with information on this incident and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the...
Police are looking for suspects following home invasion in Hopewell
Several names are swirling around for who will fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of...
Who will fill McEachin’s 4th District seat?