State trooper on administrative leave after reported assault at Powhatan school

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police trooper is on administrative leave after his alleged involvement in a reported assault at a school earlier this month.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report on Dec. 3 that an adult male had assaulted a juvenile female on Dec. 3 at The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School.

“The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor be assigned and the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has been assigned by the court,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Friday.

No specific information about the case has been released and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.

