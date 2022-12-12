Angel Tree
Police search for suspect accused of larceny at Home Depot

If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 and you could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing at Home Depot.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23 around 10:30 a.m. police say a male suspect removed an Echo backpack blower from a trailer in the parking lot of the Home Depot located at 2600 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights.

The suspect, who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, a brown jacket, and a black stocking cap, left the Home Depot parking lot and headed in an unknown direction.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

