Police search for suspect accused of larceny at Home Depot

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing at Home Depot.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23 around 10:30 a.m. police say a male suspect removed an Echo backpack blower from a trailer in the parking lot of the Home Depot located at 2600 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights.

The suspect, who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, a brown jacket, and a black stocking cap, left the Home Depot parking lot and headed in an unknown direction.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

