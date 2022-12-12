Police are looking for suspects following home invasion in Hopewell
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for possible suspects following a home invasion in Hopewell.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Courthouse Road on Sunday, Dec 11 around 11:30 p.m. due to reports of a home invasion.
Police say the victim encountered two men with guns who forced themselves into the home.
The men struck the victim with a firearm, leaving them with minor injuries and stole their phone.
The victim was unable to describe the men but could hear them entering a vehicle with a loud exhaust and fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
Hopewell Police are currently investigating and request anyone with information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.
