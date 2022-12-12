Angel Tree
Police are looking for suspects following home invasion in Hopewell

Persons with information on this incident and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for possible suspects following a home invasion in Hopewell.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Courthouse Road on Sunday, Dec 11 around 11:30 p.m. due to reports of a home invasion.

Police say the victim encountered two men with guns who forced themselves into the home.

The men struck the victim with a firearm, leaving them with minor injuries and stole their phone.

The victim was unable to describe the men but could hear them entering a vehicle with a loud exhaust and fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Hopewell Police are currently investigating and request anyone with information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

