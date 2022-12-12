Police are looking for suspects following home invasion in Hopewell

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for possible suspects following a home invasion in Hopewell.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Courthouse Road on Sunday, Dec 11 around 11:30 p.m. due to reports of a home invasion.

Police say the victim encountered two men with guns who forced themselves into the home.

The men struck the victim with a firearm, leaving them with minor injuries and stole their phone.

The victim was unable to describe the men but could hear them entering a vehicle with a loud exhaust and fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Hopewell Police are currently investigating and request anyone with information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

