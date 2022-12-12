Officials: 26 units unlivable after Richmond hotel fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened Sunday evening.

Officials say it happened at the Quality Inn on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard just after 4 p.m.

According to officials, the fire sparked from a second-floor room. One person was rescued from the balcony of a second-floor unit.

According to officials, 26 units are unlivable and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

