Officials: 26 units unlivable after Richmond hotel fire

Richmond Fire officials say it happened Sunday evening at the Quality Inn located on North...
Richmond Fire officials say it happened Sunday evening at the Quality Inn located on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened Sunday evening.

Officials say it happened at the Quality Inn on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard just after 4 p.m.

According to officials, the fire sparked from a second-floor room. One person was rescued from the balcony of a second-floor unit.

According to officials, 26 units are unlivable and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

