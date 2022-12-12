Angel Tree
News to Know for Dec. 12: A.P. Hill statue removal; Va. prison inmate killed; Sunshine returns

The last confederate statue owned by the City of Richmond is set to come down early Monday...
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to kick off the work week!

A.P. Hill Statue to be Removed Today

The last confederate statue owned by the City of Richmond is set to come down early this morning.

The A.P. Hill statue is at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road.

The general, killed in the Civil War is buried under the statue.

His remains will be transferred to a Culpeper cemetery.

It’s not clear exactly how long the removal process will take.

Va. Inmate Killed in Attack By Another Inmate

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating after officials say an inmate was killed in an apparent attack by another inmate.

This happened at the Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap Sunday afternoon.

The inmate was found unresponsive and was taken to an area hospital where he died.

His identity has not yet been released.

Public Invited to Attend Dedication of New Midlothian Fire Station No. 5

Chesterfield Fire & EMS opened its new Midlothian Fire & EMS Station on Sept. 12.
Chesterfield Fire & EMS opened its new Midlothian Fire & EMS Station on Sept. 12.(Chesterfield Fire & EMS)

The three-bay, 15,000-square-foot fire station opened in September and is located at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Charter Colonial Parkway.

The station houses a new ladder truck that is the first added to the growing county since 1989.

The dedication begins at 10 and parking is available at Winfree Church.

Shoutout to Highland Springs & Dinwiddie!

Highland Springs defeated the Maury Commodores over the weekend taking home the Class 5 title.

The Dinwiddie Generals beat the Kettle Run Cougars to earn the Class 4 title.

Sunshine Returns Monday!

It will be a chilly workweek, with sun Monday and Tuesday.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

