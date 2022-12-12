Angel Tree
Monday Forecast: Sunshine returns, chilly and breezy

Beautiful day but highs will be in the 40s with a wind chill at times
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Staying chilly all week with sun Monday and Tuesday. Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday night through Thursday.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. North winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers moving in Wednesday night. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the mid-40s. (Night Rain Chance: 20% and increasing overnight)

Thursday: Rain likely. Sleet/ice is possible northwest of Charlottesville and into the mountains. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: A lingering shower is possible mainly before sunrise, then, partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the low 40s.

