Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate in Richmond, according to a news release sent Monday.

Richmond Police and emergency rescue were called about a medical emergency with an inmate at the city jail.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the inmate’s cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said all protocols of the Department of Corrections investigation and review are being followed as required.

