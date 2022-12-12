Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Richmond City...
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Richmond City Jail on Monday.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate in Richmond, according to a news release sent Monday.

Richmond Police and emergency rescue were called about a medical emergency with an inmate at the city jail.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the inmate’s cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said all protocols of the Department of Corrections investigation and review are being followed as required.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Juvenile suffers life-threatening gunshot wound in mid-day shooting
After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement...
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg
Carolina Express
Richmond city council to discuss putting limits on convenience stores
Four Virginians are accused of bringing in undocumented migrants from Central America to work...
Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation

Latest News

Persons with information on this incident and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the...
Police are looking for suspects following home invasion in Hopewell
Several names are swirling around for who will fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of...
Who will fill McEachin’s 4th District seat?
The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office says the assault happened on Dec. 3, 2022.
State trooper on administrative leave after reported assault at Powhatan school
Richmond Fire officials say it happened Sunday evening at the Quality Inn located on North...
Officials: 26 units unlivable after Richmond hotel fire