Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night.

The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights.

In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.

Clay decorates the home completely by himself and adds more lights each year. His light bill goes up around $100 a month, but he says it’s all worth it.

“I do this in memory of my grandfather,” said Mike Clay, home owner. “My parents that are still with me would take me to the Elk’s Home and different places to see Christmas lights. So, I always wanted to be that house that somebody was bringing the kids to. It brings me so much joy to be on the porch doing something or working on the lights and to hear the kids getting so excited when they come by.

Clay says anyone is welcome to pull in the driveway to see the lights, but asks that everyone stay in their cars.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Richmond City...
Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail
After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement...
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg
VADOC says this happened at the Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap Sunday afternoon.
VADOC: Inmate killed in attack by another inmate
The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office says the assault happened on Dec. 3, 2022.
State trooper on administrative leave after reported assault at Powhatan school

Latest News

generic crash
1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on I-64
The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news...
Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak
Some Virginia voters will soon be heading back to the polls to decide who will represent...
News to Know for Dec. 13: Deadly crash on I-64; State trooper on administrative leave; Special election date set
Tuesday Forecast: Cold but sunshine finally fights through the clouds
Tuesday Forecast: Cold but sunshine finally fights through the clouds
Removal of A.P. Hill monument continues
Removal of A.P. Hill monument continues