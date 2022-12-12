Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night.

The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights.

In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.

Clay decorates the home completely by himself and adds more lights each year. His light bill goes up around $100 a month, but he says it’s all worth it.

“I do this in memory of my grandfather,” said Mike Clay, home owner. “My parents that are still with me would take me to the Elk’s Home and different places to see Christmas lights. So, I always wanted to be that house that somebody was bringing the kids to. It brings me so much joy to be on the porch doing something or working on the lights and to hear the kids getting so excited when they come by.

Clay says anyone is welcome to pull in the driveway to see the lights, but asks that everyone stay in their cars.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.