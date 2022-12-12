Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper

The Golden Corral staff in Tennessee each received $100 from an anonymous customer. (WVLT)
By Richard Mason and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Dozens of employees at a Golden Corral in Tennessee received a special “thank you” last week.

An anonymous customer left a tip of more than $6,700 to share among the employees at the restaurant.

The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting.

All employees, including management, received $100.

“That’s just so special that there are people out there that still appreciate you like that,” server Melnee Clayton said of the generous tip.

Bakery manager Johnny Smith plans to keep the giving spirit going by paying it forward.

“I’ll spend it on somebody else, you know, to make their Christmas better than it would’ve been,” Smith said.

“Whoever you are out there, thank you, and we wish you many blessings,” Clayton added.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Juvenile suffers life-threatening gunshot wound in mid-day shooting
After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement...
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg
Carolina Express
Richmond city council to discuss putting limits on convenience stores
Four Virginians are accused of bringing in undocumented migrants from Central America to work...
Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Richmond City...
Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine PM urges air defenses to counter Russia attacks
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
GRAPHIC: Second child dies from suspected shaken baby syndrome case in W.Va.
Several names are swirling around for who will fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of...
Who will fill McEachin’s 4th District seat?