Date set for special election for 4th District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The special election to fill the 4th District House seat is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election on Monday declaring the date for the seat, which was previously held by Donald McEachin, who died in November.

The last date for candidates to file is Dec. 23.

Virginia's 4th District for the U.S. House of Representatives. (Virginia Board of Elections)

Information regarding candidacy requirements can be found here on the Department of Elections.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.