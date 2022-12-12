Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Date set for special election for 4th District

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election on Monday declaring the date for the4th Distrcit...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election on Monday declaring the date for the4th Distrcit seat.(KEYC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The special election to fill the 4th District House seat is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election on Monday declaring the date for the seat, which was previously held by Donald McEachin, who died in November.

> RELATED: Who will fill McEachin’s 4th District seat?

The last date for candidates to file is Dec. 23.

Virginia's 4th District for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Virginia's 4th District for the U.S. House of Representatives.(Virginia Board of Elections)

Information regarding candidacy requirements can be found here on the Department of Elections.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Juvenile suffers life-threatening gunshot wound in mid-day shooting
After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement...
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg
Carolina Express
Richmond city council to discuss putting limits on convenience stores
Four Virginians are accused of bringing in undocumented migrants from Central America to work...
Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation

Latest News

Several names are swirling around for who will fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of...
Who will fill McEachin’s 4th District seat?
According to reporting by Newsweek, Senator Mike Rounds tops the list of United States Senators...
Rounds, Thune amongst top in spending for charter flights
Third in line to the Presidency & the Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
The Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
Governor Kristi Noem wants to provide free tuition to members of the South Dakota National...
Veteran groups applaud Noem's proposed tuition benefits