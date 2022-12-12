Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

American college student goes missing while studying abroad in France

Community members gathered to share their experiences with Kenny Deland Jr. and pray for his safe return home. (Credit: WHAM, Deland family, CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kenny Deland Jr., a senior at St. John Fisher University, disappeared while studying abroad in France.

His family said they last heard from him on Nov. 27 via Whatsapp when he left his host family’s residence and boarded a train headed for Valence, France.

His phone last pinged on Nov. 30.

According to bank statements, Deland made a small purchase at a sporting goods store in Montelimar, France, about 50 miles from Valence, France, on Dec. 3. He was also seen on surveillance camera entering the store. This is the last known sighting of Deland.

Deland is a white male with blond hair. He is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, scarf, gray beanie, blue jeans or slacks, a black backpack and sneakers.

Deland is on the French missing-persons list, and if he leaves the country by train, his passport will ping, but there are other ways to travel without using a passport.

His international studies are finished on Saturday, and his visa expires on Jan. 20, 2023.

You can find more information or submit a tip here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Juvenile suffers life-threatening gunshot wound in mid-day shooting
Carolina Express
Richmond city council to discuss putting limits on convenience stores
After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement...
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg
Four Virginians are accused of bringing in undocumented migrants from Central America to work...
Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation

Latest News

FILE - Jerrod Carmichael appears at the premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" on June...
Golden Globe nominations led by ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
The A.P. Hill statue was the last Confederate statue owned by the city of Richmond to be removed.
WATCH: A.P. Hill statue removed in Richmond
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine PM urges more military aid to counter Russia attacks