Temporary Traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should plan for delays on I-95 south in Petersburg near Southpark Boulevard.

Work will continue on the south bridge deck replacement over Route 301, causing delays between Southpark Boulevard Exit 53 and mile marker 49 in Petersburg.

Temporary traffic stops will begin on Monday, Dec.12 through Wednesday, Dec. 13, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

A full closure of Route 301 beneath I-95 will occur from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13.

After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement project continues.

Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour route:

Northbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460. Keep left at the fork to continue on BUS 460 east. Turn left onto Winfield Rd. and continue west to S. Crater Rd.

Southbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 north/BUS 460 to Exit 50D (Wythe St./Washington St.). Take East Washington St. to the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460 and back to S. Crater Road.

Anyone with questions about the project can call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or click here.

