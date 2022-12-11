Sunday Forecast: Chilly & cloudy

Angel Tree
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler temperatures are locked in for the week ahead. Rain becomes likely Thursday.

Sunday: A spotty morning shower. Cloudy and chilly. Highs in the low 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers moving in overnight. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the low 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Rain likely. Sleet/ice is possible northwest of Charlottesville and into the mountains. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: A lingering shower is possible, then, partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s.

