Elegba Folklore Society host 2022 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Elegba Folklore Society will host the largest Kwanza event in Virginia at the 2022 Capital City Kwanza Festival Friday, Dec. 30.

The event will feature performances, workshops, children’s activities, the African market and a special guest appearance from the creator of Kwanzaa Dr. Maulana Karenga.

The event will take place Friday, Dec. 30 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center Exhibit Hall B

