Afternoon of violence leaves juvenile with life-threatening gunshot wound

The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An Afternoon of violence has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Richmond.

Shortly before noon on Sunday, Dec. 11, police were called to the 1300 block of Coalter street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still In investigating at this time and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

