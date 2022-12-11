Afternoon of violence leaves juvenile with life-threatening gunshot wound

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An Afternoon of violence has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Richmond.

Shortly before noon on Sunday, Dec. 11, police were called to the 1300 block of Coalter street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still In investigating at this time and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

