Woman found shot, killed in south Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Friday evening.

On Dec. 9 at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

This incident comes just hours after another shooting that killed one man occurred just two blocks away.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

