Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Woman found shot, killed in south Richmond shooting

Another deadly shooting occurred just hours before in the same area
Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Friday evening.

On Dec. 9 at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

This incident comes just hours after another shooting that killed one man occurred just two blocks away.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen around 1 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
2 people escape from second floor in Henrico townhome fire

Latest News

Ja'mia Brooks records her dining experiences at restaurants all around the city.
TikTok influencer highlights Richmond restaurants
Carolina Express
Richmond city council to discuss putting limits on convenience stores
Several names are swirling around for who will fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of...
Who will fill McEachin’s 4th District seat?
This type of theft is climbing in the city, with police dealing with more than 1,000 cases this...
Shoplifting cases spike in Richmond, merchants says cases are under-reported