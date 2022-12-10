Angel Tree
Saturday Forecast: Chilly & cloudy

Cloudy through the weekend, sunshine returns Monday
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly pattern settles in, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s through next week

Saturday: A spotty morning shower. Mostly cloudy, with fewer clouds at the bay. Highs in the upper 40s. ( AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: A spotty morning shower. Cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Evening showers are possible, we are watching the potential for sleet Wednesday night. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the mid-40s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Rain likely. Snow chances, at this point, are very low for Central VA. Better chance for wintry weather towards the Blue Ridge. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-40s.

