4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility.

A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.

The Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force is a collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement, prosecutors and non-governmental organizations working together to combat human trafficking in the Hampton Roads Region. The OAG and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) cofounded the task force.

Williamsburg residents Ana Patricia Landaverde, 47, Jeffrey Dean Vaughan, 64 and George William Evans, 68, of Midlothian, were charged with conspiracy to harbor, transport and benefit from the labor of undocumented noncitizens at their commercial laundry business, Magnolia Cleaning Services. The business’s wage records reflect 121 employees with alleged invalid or mismatched Social Security Numbers.

The fourth unnamed person allegedly acted as a supplier of fake identification documents. Anyone hired without proper documentation to work in the United States was reportedly referred to this person to buy a counterfeit permanent resident card and social security card.

“Human trafficking can occur anytime, anywhere, oftentimes in plain sight and, in this case, in our own backyard,” said Attorney General Miyares. “I’m proud of the work the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Taskforce did in leading this investigation.”

The task force also found one victim was only 13 years old when she was brought to the United States and forced to work nights while also going to school during the day. Allegations also include another victim being made to work under threats of deportation and physical violence. The task force found the victim allegedly had to pay rent to live in the commercial laundry facility where she lacked access to a kitchen, shower or bath.

More information can be found on the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia’s website.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.