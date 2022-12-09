Who will fill McEachin’s 4th District seat?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several names are swirling around for who will fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The seat is open following the death of Donald McEachin in November.

NBC12 will provide updates below when announcements are made. There is currently no information on when a special election will be held.

Lamont Bagby

Sources tell NBC12 state Del. Lamont Bagby will run. An official announcement is expected soon.

Bagby currently represents the 74th House District, which includes Charles City County and parts of Henrico County and the city of Richmond.

Jennifer McClellan

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan is “very likely to run,” her spokesperson said.

“Senator McClellan deeply respects Congressman McEachin’s tremendous legacy and is honored that community leaders have encouraged her to run for this seat,” said Jared Leopold. “She takes the responsibility of this legacy seriously, and she is very likely to run. Sen. McClellan will announce her next steps by early next week.”

McClellan currently represents the state Senate’s 9th District, which includes Charles City County and parts of Henrico County, Hanover County and the city of Richmond.

