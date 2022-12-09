Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia State Police won’t release job records of ex-trooper who killed 3 in California

By Graham Moomaw
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(VIRGINIA MERCURY) - Virginia State Police acknowledged “human error” caused them to miss a violent incident in the past of a former state trooper who killed three people in California last month, but the agency is refusing to release 247 pages of personnel records that could shed more light on his time as a state employee.

The Virginia Mercury filed a public records request for all documents related to State Police administrative investigations and background checks of former trooper Austin Lee Edwards, whom authorities say “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online before traveling there and killing three members of her family.

Edwards’ 15-month stint as a State Police trooper ended Oct. 28, when he left his state job to join the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Southwest Virginia. According to California authorities, Edwards killed the girl’s mother and grandparents on Nov. 25 and tried to kidnap her before dying by suicide during a shootout with police.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the agency was choosing to “exercise its statutory discretion” to keep the employment records confidential. Asked if the agency could explain that choice given the significant public interest in the murders Edwards committed and his background as a police officer in Virginia, Geller said the state’s transparency laws don’t require the agency to comment further.

Edwards’ behavior as a State Police officer never triggered any internal investigations, according to the agency, and there was no potentially troubling information in his background that the agency would have been legally required to pass along to his new law enforcement employer in Washington County. Under Virginia law, the State Police would have had to tell the county sheriff’s office about any alleged criminal activity, excessive force or other misconduct in Edwards’ law enforcement background.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen around 1 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
2 people escape from second floor in Henrico townhome fire

Latest News

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has selected the law firm Quinn Emanuel to conduct a...
News to Know: Griner arrives in US; UVA shooting investigation update; below average temperatures
VDOT is seeking input on widening a portion of Interstate 64.
VDOT wants input on I-64 widening in New Kent
State police won't release records of ex-trooper
State Police won’t release job records of ex-trooper who killed 3
Virginia's attorney general has hired a law firm to investigate the shooting at UVA
Miyares selects law firm to investigate UVA shooting