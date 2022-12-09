Virginia Attorney General appoints firm to conduct review following UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has selected the law firm Quinn Emanuel to conduct a review of the events surrounding the shooting at the University of Virginia.

William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines, co-chairs for the firm’s Crisis Law and Strategy Group, are leading the review. Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Zachary Terwilliger will be appointed a special counsel for related federal, state and local law enforcement issues surrounding the shooting.

In his announcement, Miyares said, “I have full confidence that Mr. Burck, Ms. Nix-Hines and Mr. Terwilliger will conduct the thorough and professional external review requested by the University of Virginia. Understandably, there are many questions about the events that led to the tragedy at the University of Virginia. At the appropriate time, a report will be released to the public to help answer those questions.”

This announcement is the next step in the investigation process that began on November 17 when Miyares agreed to a request from UVA President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement to initiate the external review and identify special counsel to conduct it.

The Virginia State Police continues to conduct a separate criminal investigation into the Nov. 13 shooting, in coordination with the University of Virginia Police Department.

