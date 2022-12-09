VDOT wants input on I-64 widening in New Kent

Angel Tree
VDOT is seeking input on widening a portion of Interstate 64.
VDOT is seeking input on widening a portion of Interstate 64.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting next week on the I-64 widening project.

This portion of the plan includes adding a lane in each direction between Bottoms Bridge and Williamsburg.

“This public hearing is being held to provide an opportunity for any person, acting on his/her own behalf or representing a group or governing agency, to give the department comments and/or suggestions on the proposed project,” VDOT says on its website.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New Kent Vistors Center at 7324 Vineyards Parkway.

Click/tap here for more information.

