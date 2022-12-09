Top 5 winter storms in Richmond’s modern climate history

Angel Tree
There have been many remarkable storms over the years but a few stand out
Big winter storms can get seared into your memory.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Big winter storms can get seared into your memory, either for the fun you had in deep snow or the miserable experience of losing power during an arctic blast.

A list like this will leave out some notable storms, as our history books are loaded with crippling snow and ice storms. Some storms don’t make the list, but a good argument could be made that they SHOULD.

#5: Feb 10-11, 1983

This was a major nor’easter with 17.7 inches of snow at Richmond International Airport. This storm affected entire coast with 2-3 feet in spots in Northern Virginia. Much of Central Virginia had 10-20 inches of snow.

Some Record (at the time) accumulations in Northern VA
#4: Christmas Eve ice Storm of 1998

This was similar to the ice storm of 2021, which crippled many areas of Central Virginia for weeks.

275,00 families lost power. It started on the afternoon of Dec. 23. The next day trees started to fall. Frigid temperatures followed, making for a slow cleanup and recovery as holiday plans were thrown into disarray.

Memories from a brutal pre holiday ice storm
#3 The Blizzard of 1996

Starting on Jan. 6, monster snow totals plus strong winds dropped visibility enough that it was classified as a blizzard.

The storm of 1996 brought widespread 15" snow totals, plus wind and erosion at the coast.
#2: March 5-7, 1962 (Ash Wednesday storm)

15.2 inches of snow fell at RIC. Ther was major coastal flooding and strong winds on the coast of the Eastern Shore.

#1: The 1940 storm

A storm for the ages and the snowstorm of record for us-- 1940 was the year for our biggest snow total ever.

21.6 inches of snow fell in Richmond on Jan. 22 and 23, followed by a mind-boggling six straight days of below zero readings — all still records! This includes our all-time coldest reading of -12 on Jan. 29.

One dozen deaths were attributed to the storm as the city shut down and went into a deep freeze. The snow didn’t start to melt for a week.

January 1940 is still the snowiest single month in Richmond’s Modern Climate History.

Will this winter be one for the record books? We’ll have to wait and see.

