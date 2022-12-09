Angel Tree
Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters following Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said she has changed her party affiliation from Democratic to independent.

Sinema said the affiliation switch is a truer reflection of where she stands, as she “never really fit into a box of any political party.”

She announced the switch in interviews she gave to CNN and Politico on Thursday and an op-ed printed in the Arizona Republic on Friday.

Sinema said she informed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday, but she said this decision will not affect the operation of the divided Senate, where Democrats were expected to hold a 51-49 majority next year.

That number includes two other independents that caucus with the Democrats - Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Angus King of Maine.

