Shoplifting cases spike in Richmond, merchants says cases are under-reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Beasties, a unique gift store, owners say they’ve had to move things around due to shoplifting. Now, merchandise that had been targeted in the past is in the back of the store, along with nine security cameras to keep an eye on everyone.

This type of theft is climbing in the city, with police dealing with more than 1,000 cases this year. That represents a 60 percent increase compared to the same time last year. And merchants say a lot of these crimes go under-reported.

“Unfortunately, you’re going to have shoplifters. We definitely notice during the times we have big events like holiday times,” said Aisha Eqbal, Ten Thousand Villages Executive Director.

At Ten Thousand Villages, Eqbal says shoplifting is an issue anytime there’s increased foot traffic, including the holidays. Or even during an annual event like the Watermelon Festival each summer.

“We have wonderful volunteers that come in, and so we just staff up with volunteers and staff for the holiday. Make sure we have people at the front entrance, kind of walking around, making sure people have their gift shopping bags so that we see product is going there and not in their purses or anything else,” said Eqbal.

Richmond Police help train merchants on how to spot a shoplifter and what to do next.

Officers also step up patrols along the Carytown main drag, like they did last year, talking to shoppers and merchants about what to watch out for this time of year.

“So we have good protocol. We train our staff and volunteers based on that,” said Eqbal.

Police also stress that security cameras are beneficial, but only if they work and record.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.