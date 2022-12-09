Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Shoplifting cases spike in Richmond, merchants says cases are under-reported

Shoplifting is climbing in Richmond, with police dealing with more than 1,000 cases so far this...
Shoplifting is climbing in Richmond, with police dealing with more than 1,000 cases so far this year.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Beasties, a unique gift store, owners say they’ve had to move things around due to shoplifting. Now, merchandise that had been targeted in the past is in the back of the store, along with nine security cameras to keep an eye on everyone.

This type of theft is climbing in the city, with police dealing with more than 1,000 cases this year. That represents a 60 percent increase compared to the same time last year. And merchants say a lot of these crimes go under-reported.

“Unfortunately, you’re going to have shoplifters. We definitely notice during the times we have big events like holiday times,” said Aisha Eqbal, Ten Thousand Villages Executive Director.

At Ten Thousand Villages, Eqbal says shoplifting is an issue anytime there’s increased foot traffic, including the holidays. Or even during an annual event like the Watermelon Festival each summer.

“We have wonderful volunteers that come in, and so we just staff up with volunteers and staff for the holiday. Make sure we have people at the front entrance, kind of walking around, making sure people have their gift shopping bags so that we see product is going there and not in their purses or anything else,” said Eqbal.

Richmond Police help train merchants on how to spot a shoplifter and what to do next.

Officers also step up patrols along the Carytown main drag, like they did last year, talking to shoppers and merchants about what to watch out for this time of year.

“So we have good protocol. We train our staff and volunteers based on that,” said Eqbal.

Police also stress that security cameras are beneficial, but only if they work and record.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen around 1 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
2 people escape from second floor in Henrico townhome fire

Latest News

The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office says it received a report on Dec. 3 that an adult male had...
Sheriff’s office investigating report of assault at Powhatan school
Several names are swirling around for who will fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of...
Who will fill McEachin’s 4th District seat?
Hill's remains were moved for a fourth time on July 1, 1891.
A.P. Hill statue removal to start Monday
Four Virginians are accused of bringing in undocumented migrants from Central America to work...
Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation