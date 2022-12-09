Angel Tree
Sheriff’s office investigating report of assault at Powhatan school

A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case
The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office says it received a report on Dec. 3 that an adult male had assaulted a juvenile female.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating a reported assault at The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School.

The sheriff’s office says it received the report on Dec. 3 that an adult male had assaulted a juvenile female.

“The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor be assigned and the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has been assigned by the court,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Friday.

No specific information about the case has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.

