Sheriff’s office investigating report of assault at Powhatan school
A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating a reported assault at The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School.
The sheriff’s office says it received the report on Dec. 3 that an adult male had assaulted a juvenile female.
“The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor be assigned and the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has been assigned by the court,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Friday.
No specific information about the case has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.
