Sheriff’s office investigating report of assault at Powhatan school

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating a reported assault at The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School.

The sheriff’s office says it received the report on Dec. 3 that an adult male had assaulted a juvenile female.

“The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor be assigned and the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has been assigned by the court,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Friday.

No specific information about the case has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.

