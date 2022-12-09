1 man dead, woman injured in south Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person is dead, and another is injured after a double shooting in Richmond Friday afternoon.

Police got the call around 2 p.m. about two possible crime scenes, one near Warwick Road and another near Ruffin Road.

One male who was shot died. A female victim was also shot and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.

