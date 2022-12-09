1 man dead, woman injured in south Richmond double shooting
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person is dead, and another is injured after a double shooting in Richmond Friday afternoon.
Police got the call around 2 p.m. about two possible crime scenes, one near Warwick Road and another near Ruffin Road.
One male who was shot died. A female victim was also shot and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.