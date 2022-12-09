News to Know: Griner arrives in US; UVA shooting investigation update; below average temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, Dec. 9:

Griner Back in the US

American basketball star Brittney Griner headed home Thursday night, freed from Russian prison.

American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday after being freed in a high-profile prisoner exchange following nearly 10 months in detention in Russia.

The deal, which saw her swapped for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, secured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad and achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.

Miyares Selects Law Firm to Investigate UVA Shooting

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has selected the law firm Quinn Emanuel to conduct a review of the events surrounding the shooting at the University of Virginia.

William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines, co-chairs for the firm’s Crisis Law and Strategy Group, are leading the review. Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Zachary Terwilliger will be appointed a special counsel for related federal, state and local law enforcement issues surrounding the shooting.

Some Sun Today, But Clouds Linger Through the Weekend

After sun for Richmond and points east today, Clouds will be hanging tough this weekend with cool temperatures and below-average temperatures.

I-64 Widening Input Wanted

The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting next week on the I-64 widening project.

This portion of the plan includes adding a lane in each direction between Bottoms Bridge and Williamsburg.

State Police Won’t Release Job Records of Ex-trooper

Virginia State Police acknowledged “human error” caused them to miss a violent incident in the past of a former state trooper who killed three people in California last month, but the agency is refusing to release 247 pages of personnel records that could shed more light on his time as a state employee.

The Virginia Mercury filed a public records request for all documents related to State Police administrative investigations and background checks of former trooper Austin Lee Edwards, whom authorities say “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online before traveling there and killing three members of her family.

Holiday Homes in Central Virginia

‘Tis the season to break out the Christmas lights, inflatables and other yard ornaments. And we are giving you a look at some of the best and brightest.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out our list of dazzling holiday displays!

