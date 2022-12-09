Angel Tree
Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation

Four people from Virginia are accused of bringing in undocumented migrants from Central America to work at a laundry business.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Four people from Williamsburg and Midlothian have been charged in a human trafficking conspiracy investigation.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia tells WVEC that 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Jeffrey Vaughan, 68-year-old George Evans and a fourth, unnamed defendant will face the 33-count indictment in federal court.

They are accused of bringing in undocumented migrants from Central America to work at a laundry business.

Investigators found records that show 121 people, with fraudulent paperwork, were paid about $2,500 each per year between 2018 and 2022.

The Department of Justice says one of those workers was a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced to work nights at the business while going to school during the day.

The DOJ did not say when this case will go to trial.

