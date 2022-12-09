‘I just miss my son’: Holiday memorial held for Richmond families of homicide victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 56 people have been killed in Richmond so far in 2022, and Thursday night, families and friends of the victims came together at city hall to remember their lives.

“56 people died in our city this year, 56 too many,” Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

Seats sat empty inside city hall during Thursday night’s memorial, with just photos of some of those now gone.

“I have a picture of him close to me. I just miss him, I just miss my son,” Gwendolyn Boatwright said.

Boatwright’s son Fred was shot in his car back in 2021 on Richmond’s southside.

While some time has passed, she can still remember the last time she heard his voice.

“I had talked to him that day before he was murdered,” Boatwright said. “He called me while I was on my break, and I talked to him for a few moments, and then I get a call from VCU Health saying that my son had been shot.”

The mother of six says around the holidays, it gets even more difficult for her and her family.

“The first Christmas without my son, it was sad,” Linda Jordan, the memorial organizer, said. “It was one thing that we lost him. It was even sadder that he would not be here for Christmas.”

Jordan lost her son, William Jordan, to gun violence in 1990.

She said since then, she’s wanted to make sure families who are in a similar situation never feel alone.

During Thursday’s memorial, victims’ names were read aloud, and ribbons were placed on the River of Tears statue.

Jones said she hopes that families will meet one another and be there for each other throughout the new year.

“I will be talking to some people afterward. If I never see them again until next year, that will still be good, and I will just want to introduce myself to many of the parents here and let them know we’re all in the same boat,” Boatwright said.

If you missed Thursday’s memorial, every first Wednesday of the month the Richmond Police Training Academy holds a homicide support group from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

