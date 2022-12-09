Angel Tree
HCA Virginia names new CEO of Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals

Lance Jones was previously the market president for HCA’s LewisGale Regional Health System in...
Lance Jones was previously the market president for HCA’s LewisGale Regional Health System in Southwest Virginia.(Photo: HCA Virginia)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia has named Lance Jones as the new CEO of Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals.

Jones was previously the market president for HCA’s LewisGale Regional Health System in Southwest Virginia. He previously served as the CEO of StoneSprings Hospital in Northern Virginia.

“His reputation for developing a strong team culture precedes him,” said Dr. William Lunn, the incoming Capital Division president and current chief executive officer of Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals. “He joins a talented group of people who are vital to the community, and I have no doubt his addition will ensure we continue providing the highest level of care.”

Jones, a native of New Zealand, will move to Richmond with his family over the holidays.

