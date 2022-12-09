Angel Tree
Friday Forecast: Chilly and dry with clouds splitting over Central VA

Sunny at the bay, but lots of clouds South and West of Richmond
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:15 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After sun for Richmond and points east today, Clouds will be hanging tough this weekend

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. More sun east of I-95, and more clouds west. High around 50.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Night Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Cloudy and chilly. Small chance of spotty light rain in the morning. Rain chance only 10%. Most areas stay dry. Lows in the upper 30s, high in upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Rain Likely. Could Be heavy. Watching for a snow chance. At this point very low and mainly in the mountains but bears watching. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

